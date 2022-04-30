Audio: This Date in Missouri Senate History for April 30
JEFFERSON CITY — This Date in Missouri Senate History reviews April 30, 1904, the day the Louisiana Purchase Exposition — more commonly known as the World’s Fair — opened in St. Louis.
