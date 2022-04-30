vsp-williston news release DUI#1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1002644

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 04/29/2022, 2205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 and Cady Falls Road, Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Connor Devin Lafountain

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a Toyota Tacoma with defective equipment on route 15 in the town of Cambridge. The operator was identified as Devin Lafountain. Lafountain displayed numerous signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody without incident for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Lafountain was issued a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

802-878-7111

Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov