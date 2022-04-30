vsp-williston news release DUI#1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1002644
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 04/29/2022, 2205 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 15 and Cady Falls Road, Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Connor Devin Lafountain
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a Toyota Tacoma with defective equipment on route 15 in the town of Cambridge. The operator was identified as Devin Lafountain. Lafountain displayed numerous signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody without incident for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. Lafountain was issued a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Giancarlo Di Genova
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
802-878-7111
Giancarlo.Digenova@vermont.gov