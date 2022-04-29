Orange County judge testifies in his defense in CJP hearing

(Subscription required)Judge Michael F. Murray is facing charges by the state Commission on Judicial Performance that when he prosecuted a traffic fatality as a deputy district attorney, he failed to disclose allegations that traffic accident reports had been changed to shift blame to the defendant.
