MotusAcademy, the Pioneer in Rehabilitation Technology has been Formally Launched to Advance Knowledge Sharing
The platform is dedicated to promoting continuing development and education in rehabilitation robotics, bringing together leaders in their field internationally
This is a global mission and we want to work as widely as possible. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners to jointly promote the advancement of this field”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MotusAcademy, based in Zurich, Switzerland, has partnered with the International Industry Society in Advanced Rehabilitation Technology (IISART); the MINT Academy, created by Hobbs Rehabilitation in the UK; and the European Center of Neurosciences in Spain. The pioneering MotusAcademy has plans already in place to expand further on a global scale.
— Professor José Pons, Co-Founder and Vice President of MotusAcademy
Now set to advance its ambitions further, MotusAcademy will establish its Asia Pacific Hub in Singapore by June 2022, with hubs also planned for North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.
The platform offers educational resources which are freely available for the advancement of rehabilitative and assistive technology, supported by a minimum of four educational seminars held every year by each of the hubs.
MotusAcademy will also launch an official publication, the Journal of Rehabilitation Methods and Technologies (JRMT), which aims to be the leading journal to focus on emerging rehabilitative and assistive methods and technologies.
To mark its official launch, founding members attended a virtual event to celebrate the occasion.
The event featured leading names in rehab tech globally, including newly-elected MotusAcademy President, Professor Robert Riener, director of the Sensory-Motor-Systems Lab at ETH Zürich, incoming election to the presidency of the IEEE International Consortium for Rehabilitation Robotics (ICORR); Vice President, Professor José Pons, director of the Legs+Walking Lab at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab; and Zen Koh, incoming President of IISART and Co-Founder of Fourier Intelligence.
The scientific advisory board for MotusAcademy is represented by members of the GReAT network.
“The creation and formal launch of MotusAcademy marks a significant step forward in the fast-growing area of rehabilitative and assistive technologies, uniting global partners who share a vision to work together to improve the lives of patients and people with disabilities around the world,” says Professor Riener.
“As we create new hubs in more international locations, we will expand and grow knowledge and promote education even further.”
“This is a global mission and we want to work as widely as possible. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners to jointly promote the advancement of this field,” added Professor Pons.
Zen Koh says, “Education is central to the development of rehabilitation robotics, and through MotusAcademy, we are dedicated to promoting this across the world, to people in a range of professions at all stages of their careers - whether they are engineering students or medical professionals, continued development is crucial to achieving the full potential of this sector.”
“Collaborations are how we can collectively achieve success, and ultimately deliver the best possible outcomes for patients, so we are very pleased to be able to share MotusAcademy and its resources with the world.”
“By working together, we can deliver positive change and realise what we can achieve in advanced rehabilitation technology.”
More details on MotusAcademy could be found at www.motusacademy.org
Sarah Lim
MotusAcademy
sarah.lim@motusacademy.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn