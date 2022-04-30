Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA, DLS, VCOR

VSP News Release - Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22A4002696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                             

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/21/2022 at approximately 1928 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  US RT 5, Barnet, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DLS, Violation of Conditions

 

ACCUSED: Jamie Cates                 

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a crash on US Rt 5 in the town of Barnet. Upon investigation it was determined the operator of the vehicle, did not abide by the duty to stop, and fled the scene on foot after striking a utility pole, and totaling the vehicle. Troopers were able to determine Jamie Cates (27) of Wheelock, Vermont had been the operator. Investigation revealed that Cates had been driving with a suspended license, and had violated his conditions of release stating he was not to drive a motor vehicle.

Cates was later located on 04/29/2022 at approximately 1932 hours and cited to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court Division. Cates was found to have an active warrant and was transported to Northeastern Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/08/2022 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED: Northeastern Correctional Facility

