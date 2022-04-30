St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA, DLS, VCOR
CASE#: 22A4002696
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/21/2022 at approximately 1928 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RT 5, Barnet, Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DLS, Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Jamie Cates
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wheelock, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a crash on US Rt 5 in the town of Barnet. Upon investigation it was determined the operator of the vehicle, did not abide by the duty to stop, and fled the scene on foot after striking a utility pole, and totaling the vehicle. Troopers were able to determine Jamie Cates (27) of Wheelock, Vermont had been the operator. Investigation revealed that Cates had been driving with a suspended license, and had violated his conditions of release stating he was not to drive a motor vehicle.
Cates was later located on 04/29/2022 at approximately 1932 hours and cited to appear in Caledonia Criminal Court Division. Cates was found to have an active warrant and was transported to Northeastern Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/08/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED: Northeastern Correctional Facility