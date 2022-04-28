The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2021 at the 31st Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held at the historic Hotel Retlaw in downtown Fond du Lac.

“Our Main Street businesses and communities are thriving thanks to the hard work and creativity of business owners, local Main Street professionals and dedicated volunteers,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “The projects, businesses and people recognized tonight should inspire us all to help make our own communities better.”

[Adapted from: Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Recognizes Best Downtown Revitalization Projects Apr. 28, 2022 WPKG]