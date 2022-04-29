Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,529 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For May 2022

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of May. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. 

“The extension of emergency SNAP benefits for May will help ensure that families can put nutritious food on their tables,” said Governor Abbott. “We are grateful to HHSC and USDA for the continued effort to provide support for families across Texas.”

“I’m proud that HHSC is able to give a helping hand to Texas families in need,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “This gives Texans access to fresh produce and other healthy foods to provide nutritious meals for their families.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by May 31.

The emergency May allotments are in addition to the more than $6.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020. 

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

You just read:

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For May 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.