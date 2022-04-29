Southbound SR 347 restrictions near Maricopa Road start May 2

PHOENIX – Drivers who use southbound State Route 347 between Interstate 10 and Riggs Road north of Maricopa should prepare for lane restrictions at times starting early Monday morning, May 2, for work on an intersection improvement project at Maricopa Road.

Southbound SR 347 will be narrowed to one lane at times near Maricopa Road starting at approximately 3 a.m. Monday for a $1.3 million Arizona Department of Transportation project to install additional traffic signals and merge lanes at the intersection.

To reduce impacts on weekday afternoon traffic, southbound SR 347 will have two open lanes at Maricopa Road from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Weekend work is currently not scheduled. The project schedule and restrictions are subject to change.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and use caution in the work zone. Drivers can consider using Riggs Road between I-10 and SR 347 as an alternate route while the project is underway.

ADOT will provide any updated information via the SR 347/Maricopa Road project’s website, media updates and the agency’s social media channels.

The project will add traffic signals to allow traffic on southbound Maricopa Road to, for the first time, make left turns onto northbound SR 347. Merge lanes, also known as acceleration lanes, will be constructed along north- and southbound SR 347 near the intersection.

Crews are scheduled to focus on earthwork and paving along southbound SR 347 through July. Restrictions along northbound SR 347 will be scheduled during a future stage of work. The entire project is expected to be completed by fall.

The project is funded in part of Prop 400, a half-cent sales tax for regional transportation projects approved by voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.