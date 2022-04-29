Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Eight to the State Apprenticeship Advisory Council

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Kirk Barras, Steve Cona III, Marcelo Dossantos, Eric Kennedy, David McCraw, Lee Middleton, Natasha Sherwood, and Kathryn Starkey to the State Apprenticeship Advisory Council.

Kirk Barras

Barras, of Middleburg, is the Training Director for Jacksonville Plumbers & Pipefitters. He is a veteran having served in the United States Navy. Barras is the President of the Jacksonville General Apprenticeship Association and serves on the Board of Directors for CareerSource Northeast Florida.

Steve Cona III

Cona, of Tampa, is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Associated Builders and Contractors. Cona earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of South Florida.

Marcelo Dossantos

Dossantos, of Fort Pierce, is currently the Director of Talent Development for FloridaMakes. He is the Executive Director for the Advanced Manufacturing Workforce Leadership Council. Dossantos earned his bachelor’s degree from West Texas A&M University and his master’s in business administration from Amberton University.

Eric Kennedy

Kennedy, of Margate, is President of EDK Management Consultants. He is a current member of ACE Mentorship of South Florida. Kennedy earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry and math from Florida Southern College and a master’s degree in management from Troy University.

David McCraw

McCraw, of Lakeland, is the Director of the Tampa Area Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC). He is currently a member of CareerSource Polk County and the Florida Association of Apprenticeship Administrators. McGraw is a graduate of the Tampa Area Electrical JATC.

Lee Middleton

Middleton, of Wesley Chapel, is the Training Director for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 123. He is currently a member of the United Association and was a previous member of American Welding Association. Middleton earned a degree in instrumentation technology from Erwin Technical College and a certificate as a training coordinator from Washtenaw Community College.

Natasha Sherwood

Sherwood, of Lutz, is the Executive Director of Independent Electrical Contractors. She was previously the Chief Executive Officer and Head of School for the Tampa Bay Christian Academy. Sherwood earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations and her master’s degree in mass communications from the University of Florida.

Kathryn Starkey

Starkey, of New Port Richey, has been a Commissioner for the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners since 2012. Starkey is a graduate of Florida State University and Pinellas Technical Education Center.

