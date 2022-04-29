Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Five to the Construction Industry Licensing Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Bradley Barreto, Robert Maphis, Michael Sasso, Michael Strickland, and Brian Zettle to the Construction Industry Licensing Board.

Bradley Barreto

Barreto, of Coral Gables, is the Principal and Broker of Barreto Real Estate Group, LLC. He is currently appointed to the Millennial Task Force by Miami-Dade County and the Coral Gables Economic Development Board by the City of Coral Gables. Barreto holds both a General Contractors and Real Estate Broker’s license and earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Babson College.

Robert Maphis

Maphis, of Windermere, is the President of the Collage Companies. He is currently a member of the West Orange Chamber of Commerce, Central Florida Gator BCN Club, and the Associated Builders and Contractors. Maphis earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of Florida.

Michael Sasso

Sasso, of Oviedo, is a Partner at Sasso & Sasso P.A. He is currently the Chairman of the 5th District Court of Appeals Judicial Nominating Commission. Sasso is on the Board of Directors for the Seminole County Bar Association, the Board of Advisors for Barry University and is a member of the Seminole County Inn of Court, the Orange County Bar Association, and the Associated Builders and Contractors Central Florida Chapter. He is board certified by the Florida Bar as a specialist in construction law. Sasso earned his bachelor’s degree from Colgate University and juris doctor from Northern Kentucky University.

Michael Strickland

Strickland, of Lakeland, is the President of Strickland Construction Inc. He is a veteran of the United States Navy. With over 23 years of experience in construction management, he currently serves as the Chair of the Construction Industry Licensing Board.

Brian Zettle

Zettle, of Tallahasee, is a Partner and Consultant for Boyette Zettle, LLC. With over 25 years in the industry, he served on the Construction Advisory Committee for Tallahassee Community College and the Leadership Tallahassee Board of Governors. Zettle earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from the University of North Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

