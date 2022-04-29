Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Daniel Foganholi to the School Board of Broward County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Foganholi to the School Board of Broward County.

Daniel Foganholi

Foganholi, of Coral Springs, is currently a Design Consultant for Arhaus. He currently works with the American Brazilian Coalition, is an active member of his church, Habitat for Humanity, and Feeding America. Foganholi earned certificates in marketing and business management from Florida Atlantic University.

