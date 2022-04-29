Final Judgement Ordered in Vance County Nuisance Case

After a long history of disturbances, drug violations and numerous calls to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office, a Henderson neighborhood will soon see long-awaited changes.

On April 12, Superior Court Judge John Dunlow signed a consent judgment for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against the property owner of 398 Swain Drive, Henderson.

This judgment was the final step in a civil nuisance abatement case brought by the County of Vance on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines “nuisance” activities and provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“This address has been a problem for years, causing the community to live in fear and constantly draining emergency services and law enforcement resources,” said Vance County Sherriff Curtis Brame. “This remedy is a result of an outstanding investigation between Vance County officials, members of the ALE Nuisance Abatement Team and cooperation from the family members who owned this property.”

The property has been tied up in an estate with multiple heirs. The terms of the consent judgment relinquished the property deed to a family member, who in turn would remove all structures except the brick house. All trash and debris would be removed from the property, and it may never be used for illegal activity again. The judgment ordered the property be vacated by April 1, and anyone on the property would be charged with trespassing.

Sheriff Brame expressed gratitude for the effort and outcome. “I appreciate the cooperation from the property owner as we worked to solve this problem and hope this successful resolution will ensure the community returns to a more peaceful life.”

"The nuisance abatement law provides a solution for citizens living in fear and for problem locations that strain law enforcement resources. These properties reduce the quality of life for community members.” said Scottie Shoaf, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team. “It was a pleasure to work with the Vance County Sheriff’s Office and members from this community to bring a permanent resolution to this problem and I look forward to the positive changes this judgment will facilitate.”