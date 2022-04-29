Monkton Road Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Monkton Ridge is expecting delays in the area of 78 Monkton Ridge in Monkton due to a motor vehicle accident as only the NB lane is open.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

