Public meetings, comment period on 10 regulations
Laramie - The Laramie Region will hold public meetings in Laramie, Cheyenne, and Saratoga to discuss proposed changes to the following regulations: • Chapter 10, Regulation for Importation, Possession, Confinement, Transportation, Sale and Disposition of Live Wildlife • Chapter 33, Regulation Governing Issuance of Scientific Research, Educational or Special Purpose Permits • Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons • Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons • Chapter 49, Regulation Governing Private Fish Stocking • Chapter 50, Regulation Governing Fishing Preserves • Chapter 51, Regulation Governing Fish Hatcheries • Chapter 52, Nongame Wildlife Regulation • Chapter 53, Regulations Governing Landowner Fishing Lakes or Ponds • Chapter 69, Importation and Possession of Live Cold-Blooded Wildlife The meetings will be held in the following locations:
- Saratoga: Monday, May 9, 6 p.m., at the Saratoga Platte Valley Conference Center. This meeting will only address Chapter 42
- Cheyenne: Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Cheyenne Game and Fish Office *with Zoom Option. This meeting will address Chapters 49, 50, 51, 53, 69
- Laramie: Tuesday, May 17, 6 p.m., Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., Laramie. This meeting will address Chapters 42 and 47.
