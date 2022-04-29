Public meetings, comment period on 10 regulations

Laramie - The Laramie Region will hold public meetings in Laramie, Cheyenne, and Saratoga to discuss proposed changes to the following regulations: • Chapter 10, Regulation for Importation, Possession, Confinement, Transportation, Sale and Disposition of Live Wildlife • Chapter 33, Regulation Governing Issuance of Scientific Research, Educational or Special Purpose Permits • Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons • Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons • Chapter 49, Regulation Governing Private Fish Stocking • Chapter 50, Regulation Governing Fishing Preserves • Chapter 51, Regulation Governing Fish Hatcheries • Chapter 52, Nongame Wildlife Regulation • Chapter 53, Regulations Governing Landowner Fishing Lakes or Ponds • Chapter 69, Importation and Possession of Live Cold-Blooded Wildlife The meetings will be held in the following locations:

Monday, May 9, 6 p.m., at the Saratoga Platte Valley Conference Center. This meeting will only address Chapter 42 Cheyenne: Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Cheyenne Game and Fish Office *with Zoom Option. This meeting will address Chapters 49, 50, 51, 53, 69

Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Cheyenne Game and Fish Office *with Zoom Option. This meeting will address Chapters 49, 50, 51, 53, 69 Laramie: Tuesday, May 17, 6 p.m., Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., Laramie. This meeting will address Chapters 42 and 47.

Proposed changes highlighted in the draft regulations which are available online at wgfd.wyo.gov, under the Regulations tab. Regulations and harvest strategies are evaluated every three years for mountain lions. The deadline for submitting public comments on proposed changes to mountain lion hunting is 5:00 p.m. June 3, 2022. Comments must be submitted in writing to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, ATTN: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Comments can also be submitted through the Game and Fish online commenting system by going to the Get Involved tab, then clicking on Public Meetings on the Game and Fish website at wgfd.wyo.gov. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission hearing to take action on these regulations shall be July 18-20 in Evanston.

