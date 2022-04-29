Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,529 in the last 365 days.

Public meetings, comment period on 10 regulations

Laramie - The Laramie Region will hold public meetings in Laramie, Cheyenne, and Saratoga to discuss proposed changes to the following regulations:   • Chapter 10, Regulation for Importation, Possession, Confinement, Transportation, Sale and Disposition of Live Wildlife • Chapter 33, Regulation Governing Issuance of Scientific Research, Educational or Special Purpose Permits • Chapter 42, Mountain Lion Hunting Seasons • Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons • Chapter 49, Regulation Governing Private Fish Stocking • Chapter 50, Regulation Governing Fishing Preserves • Chapter 51, Regulation Governing Fish Hatcheries • Chapter 52, Nongame Wildlife Regulation • Chapter 53, Regulations Governing Landowner Fishing Lakes or Ponds • Chapter 69, Importation and Possession of Live Cold-Blooded Wildlife   The meetings will be held in the following locations:

  • Saratoga: Monday, May 9, 6 p.m., at the Saratoga Platte Valley Conference Center. This meeting will only address Chapter 42
  • Cheyenne: Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m., Cheyenne Game and Fish Office *with Zoom Option. This meeting will address Chapters 49, 50, 51, 53, 69
  • Laramie: Tuesday, May 17, 6 p.m., Laramie Game and Fish Regional Office, 1212 S. Adams St., Laramie. This meeting will address Chapters 42 and 47.
Proposed changes highlighted in the draft regulations which are available online at wgfd.wyo.gov, under the Regulations tab. Regulations and harvest strategies are evaluated every three years for mountain lions.     The deadline for submitting public comments on proposed changes to mountain lion hunting is 5:00 p.m. June 3, 2022. Comments must be submitted in writing to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, ATTN: Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604. Comments can also be submitted through the Game and Fish online commenting system by going to the Get Involved tab, then clicking on Public Meetings on the Game and Fish website at wgfd.wyo.gov. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission hearing to take action on these regulations shall be July 18-20 in Evanston.  

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Public meetings, comment period on 10 regulations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.