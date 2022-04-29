The Other View of the Theory of Evolution and How It Differs

The laws that control the material world are fixed and never change. Together, these generate universal order. These laws work to maintain harmony in the universe.” — John Constantine Capleton

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author John Constantine Capleton will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Tucson Book Fair 2022 with his published book title, The MYTH about EVOLUTION. The book negates and debunks the popular theory of evolution. The author offers another viewpoint on the side of God, the truly wise and optimistic creator. He believes that only God, as he describes Himself in the Holy Bible, has the attributes to be the source of our existence.

Moreover, he explains why the universe was planned and executed to manifest itself as an ordered system.

It offers scientific evidence about the origin of the universe that leaves no doubt that it was created to manifest itself as an ordered system. There is a direct link between matter and life that can be traced back to a single origin or reference. Its structure and manifestation are defined by an intelligent designer.

Author John Constantine Capleton was born in Oracabessa, a small town on the north coast of Jamaica. A retired engineer, Capleton had several hobbies and would switch from one to the other depending on his mood at any point in time. He now lives in Arizona with his wife. They have

three daughters.

The MYTH about EVOLUTION

Written by: John Constantine Capleton

