Pharos Expands Senior Leadership Team with Three New Additions
Matt Bryant joins Pharos as Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Johnson as Chief Technology Officer, and Trent Howell as VP, Global Sales and Business Development.
We are investing in the Pharos business, augmenting our industry leading team with great new colleagues like Matt, Kelly and Trent.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, a leading cloud services and technology company specializing in print management software and solutions, announced the addition of three new senior leaders to their rapidly growing team. Pharos welcomes Matt Bryant as Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Johnson as Chief Technology Officer, and Trent Howell as VP, Global Sales and Business Development. These new hires will directly contribute to Pharos’ plans for increased growth in 2022 and beyond.
In early April, Matt Bryant joined the team as Chief Financial Officer. Matt is based out of Rochester, NY and brings with him 25 years of experience in finance with a particular focus in software technology and the unique demands of rapid business growth. He joins Pharos from his most recent role as Vice President of Finance at Advarra and has also held positions as CFO of Bio-Optronics and senior finance positions at PharmaSmart and Flower City Printing. “I’m thrilled to join Pharos,” said Matt, “and I am looking forward to helping the finance team improve its efficiency and working across the company to help drive the continued growth.”
Following Matt’s arrival, Pharos welcomed Kelly Johnson as Chief Technology Officer. Kelly is based out of Denver, Colorado and brings a wealth of software industry experience and knowledge, most recently at Vertafore, and has been a senior technology leader in businesses from start-up stage to teams of hundreds of engineers. Kelly’s experience as a senior technology leader is a great addition to the Pharos team. Kelly expressed his enthusiasm in joining by stating “I could not be more excited to join the Pharos leadership team. I was drawn to the people, culture, and mission of the company. Pharos is positioned to be a major disruptive force in the industry and I am looking forward to helping lead us through the next phase of our growth.”
Most recently, the Pharos leadership team added Trent Howell as the new VP, Global Sales and Business Development. Trent lives in Birmingham, Alabama, and joins Pharos from his latest position as Regional Vice President of Sales at Sovos, an enterprise cloud SaaS business providing international tax compliance solutions. He will be leading Pharos Channel Development and Direct Sales Engagement efforts. With 30+ years in the industry, Trent is a seasoned sales leader in enterprise and cloud SaaS sales and has experience in rapidly scaling businesses and in building sales processes and developing sales leaders. Trent noted, “I am extremely excited to be a part of the Pharos team. My goal is to expand sales at Pharos by building on an already successful go to market plan and by expanding the direct sales organization both in size and expertise.”
These hires were carefully selected to join the leadership team, based on their key skills and demonstrated successes in large enterprise SaaS businesses, a record of successfully accelerating software business growth, mastering the skills and practices required to build systems and processes to support that rapid growth, and exhibiting a commitment to building empowered teams and people, making their businesses great places to work in addition to achieving business success.
"We are investing in the Pharos business, augmenting our industry leading team with great new colleagues like Matt, Kelly and Trent. Our multi-year investment in Pharos Cloud has positioned us as the market leader and the customers and partners embracing the Pharos Cloud fuel ever-increasing aspirations for Pharos. Welcoming people with new skills and experiences is a catalyst for accelerated growth. April is an exciting month as we welcome three new, talented people to the journey” said Kevin Pickhardt, Chief Executive Officer, Pharos.
To learn more about the Pharos leadership team, as well as the latest products and news, visit our website at pharos.com, or call us at 888-864-7768.
About Pharos
Pharos Systems International is a leading provider of print management software and services that meet the demands of a mobile and cloud-first world. Leading enterprises and educational institutions with complex printing requirements and multi-vendor print fleets rely on Pharos’ comprehensive solutions to optimize their office printing, reduce and recover print costs, enhance security, and enable their increasingly hybrid workforces with intuitive and convenient ways to print. Headquartered in West Henrietta, NY, Pharos has a proven track record of innovation, delivering customer ROI, and exceeding customer expectations since its founding in 1992.
