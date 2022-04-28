Submit Release
Burgum waives hours of service for carriers, contractors and rural electric cooperative workers to assist with restoration of power

BISMARCK, N.D. –Gov. Doug Burgum today signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements to ensure carriers, contractors and rural electric cooperative workers can enter North Dakota to assist with the restoration of power to the affected areas in the State.

Utility workers have been working to restore and repair power to areas of northwest North Dakota following the extreme spring storm last weekend that caused widespread utility infrastructure damage and left thousands of North Dakotas without electricity. Waiving the hours of service requirement will help crews avoid delays and assist in returning power to citizens.

The 30-day waiver is effective today. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply. 

The order can be viewed here.  

 

