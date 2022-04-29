Author delves through the complexities of life with a tinge of spirituality

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Words from the Heart: Volume 1 by Benjamin E. Thompkins Jr. plies through the different aspects of relationship, love, self-awareness, religion, and spirituality— elements that a person goes through as they venture into the complicated maze of life. This versatile work puts forward the importance of treating others and oneself with utmost kindness and respect to live fully immersed in this world curated with God’s hands for us. Thompkins triumphantly personally re-lives all the journeys that a person goes through in his or her daily life, written in delicate poetic connotation for a more heart-moving effect. This work ventures to the daily ins and outs of our everyday spiritual life, urging readers to not just see nature but to see it daily.

Thompkins uses the trials and pain he went through after sustaining a serious neck injury which led him to barely being able to walk for several years and five years without being able to move his neck as his muse to pen a piece close to his heart and hopefully to his readers as well. His faith in the Holy Trinity and the immense gratitude he has for God for allowing him to have a second chance to live roots from all the pains he went through in life.

Benjamin Thompkins is a dedicated family man with a penchant for gardening and rooting for his favorite teams. He reads a chapter a day from the Bible.

