Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories

Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories (Front Cover)

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories is designed for children, homeschoolers, or ESL learners who will improve their reading skills with new vocabulary words. Learning to read has never been so easy! It makes bedtime stories fun time!

“Excited to be giving your books away to family for gifts this year. Great idea to have stories on Kindle and audiobook too!” - Marina

Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories is available now in paperback with our limited special promotional price until May 9, 2022.

Additionally, Learning to Read: Book of Mormon Stories is available now in e-book for pre-order prior to its release on May 9, 2022.

About the Author

Faith Sheptoski-Forbush is a veteran school teacher, reading specialist, and blog writer with a master’s degree in reading. Faith is a published author of three other books in her Learning to Read series. Faith, together with her family, likes animals, good movies, visiting unique places, trying new foods, and sports.
For free educational resources, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or visit us at ChristiansForever.com.

ISBN: 978-1-7340186-2-2 (print)
ISBN: 978-1-7340186-3-9 (ebook)

Faith Sheptoski-Forbush
Christians Forever
faithsf@christiansforever.com
