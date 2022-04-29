Author Phillip Nelson offers a scholarly and in-depth look at the implications “just doing good is good enough” in politics

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever the economist and non-conformist to the prevailing political behavior of “just doing good is good enough” without looking at the implications of their platforms and advocacies, Phillip Nelson’s Good Intentions—Bad Consequences: Voters’ Information Problems is ready to set the literary stage ablaze at the 2022 Tucson Festival of Books. This appealing book for research in topics for a successful democracy is written academically but with a touch of simplicity for non- researches to recognize the book’s overall theme and purpose.

Nelson deemed those “naive altruists” as a part of that big fraction class of voters— those who would like to do what they see as “good” to the majority looking past the significant implications those “good” will bring to the people. Nelson emphasizes that even though we are currently in the era of the Internet Age and have the media as the top league in providing information, he also maintains that political ignorance is still rampant.

Aside from providing in-depth research about why people vote the way they do, this book also shows and tests the implications of why such a class of self-interested voters, traditionalists, and those imitators, and how they play a big role in voter choice.

Nelson writes “The book also looks at the policy implications of such behavior, accepting as desirable, but not fully achievable, the democratic ideal in which sufficiently informed citizens are given equal weight in political choices. Naive altruists ignore the anti-growth consequences of redistribution from the rich as a class to the poor as a class. That ignorance produces too much of that redistribution in terms of the democratic ideal.”

This book allows readers a close look at one of the most important dimensions of politics and how it affects the state of democracy now and in the future. Though Nelson’s points can be arguable, it is not dismissable. This is a perfect research material and an even greater addition to any school and personal library.

Good Intentions—Bad Consequences: Voters' Information Problems

Written by: Phillip Nelson

