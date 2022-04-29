Human’s Consciousness and Unconsciousness in Fighting Their Faith and Beliefs

“In real life, the hardest aspect of the battle between good and evil is determining which is which.” —” — George R. R. Martin.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kali Ace aka K H Ace has published her book titled Good V. Evil. It is an evoking narrative of human emotions and thoughts on faith during demanding times. Also, a fascinating piece that messages us moments of assurance and conviction in the Lord no matter the struggles that devastate a person’s life.

Good V. Evil portrays a story of a dimension where you can see two pathways, and they call themselves Good and Evil. The evil that promises all the extravagance in all God's creatures, or the good where one’s humanity shall find in comfort. They tell things, trying to choose between the choices. A person is always sure of his or her faith for so long, but now a barrier or confusion will divide that. All we have now is the same question going around in my head: if God is so good, then why do bad things happen to good people?

Ace’s meaningful work that perfectly captures the emotional piece of the reality of every person’s gasping soul gives direction to every reader lost in this large maze of life, with every corner guarded by threats. The once hungry soul shall be fed by God’s promises, and planted with the single faith of a mustard seed, giving room for the courage that shall lead them to conquer the world. Different believers shall assemble in this one read that rejoices in the word of the Lord and implants in a person’s heart to choose the power of goodness in a world reigned by evil.

K H Ace is a young Christian writer from Batavia, New York. She will inspire the young generation to follow God’s footprints through her works that resonate with the lessons he hopes to teach humanity.

Good V. Evil

Written by: Kali Ace aka K H Ace

