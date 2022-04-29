Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,528 in the last 365 days.

Saskatchewan Extending Public Engagement on Virtual Care

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2022

Province Hopes To Collect Further Feedback From Saskatchewan Residents By Extending Engagement Until Mid-May 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is seeking feedback from additional patients and health care providers on their experiences with virtual care by extending the survey two more weeks until May 15, 2022.

The Virtual Care Engagement has had more than 2,161 survey participants and over 754 poll participants. Currently, 84 per cent of the participants rated their overall quality of experience with virtual care as good or excellent. While 73 per cent of health care providers indicate that they can provide quality care to their patients using virtual care.

"We've received some excellent feedback and ideas from Saskatchewan residents, and we want to encourage an even higher level of participation," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors, and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "It would be great to hear from about 500-1000 more people and to gain more diverse perspectives, especially from northern, rural and remote residents, people under 30 and seniors over 70."

The information gathered will be one of many tools used to develop a long-term provincial strategy around virtual care. The province is also seeking input from health system partners and other affected organizations on their experience using virtual care over the past two years.

Make your voice heard. Visit virtualcare.saskatchewan.ca to join the conversation, which is quick and confidential.

Participation is not limited to residents with mobile devices or online access. The public can participate over the phone by calling 306-787-6750. The phone line will be available for calls from Monday to Thursday, 8 am to 5 pm. To receive the survey via email, send your request to virtualcare@health.gov.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Saskatchewan Extending Public Engagement on Virtual Care

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.