If You Only Knew My Story, By: Bertha J Banks

Based on True To Life Story of a Girl who Experienced Domestic Violence

I want women to know that they deserve a life of respect, dignity, and freedom—that it’s never too late to speak up.” — Samra’s Survivor Story.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bertha J. Banks shares a true-to-life journey of one’s childhood, the abuses as she came of age, the heartbreaks, and moments when she thought her life would stop. Her book title If You Only Knew My Story. Further, the book is about the story of Sarah when she was a little girl and how she went through as a child and how she came through with the grace of God and family, how she grew up on the farm, and the hurt and pain of sexual abuses she experienced.

Sarah shared about domestic violence, abuse, deliverance, healing, hope, finding your peace amid a storm, loving yourself, reaching out and conquering fear, and loving one another. Sarah said that her favorite scripture is, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me” (Phil. 4:13). She shares that God released her from domestic-violence abuse. Sarah talked about the infidelity, lies, and deception in her marriages. Sarah relays the success she had in life and the success of her children. She often told how God called her into the ministry. It is a biography of the life of a woman who overcame suffering from a terrible childhood to many hurtful marriages.

Bertha J. Banks is an evangelist who is going to all the world and preaches the gospel of Jesus Christ. She has been preaching for thirty-three years to reach the lost, to train for services, and to help change our world. In her ministry, she gets great joy to cast out devils and lay hands on the sick. She is the mother of three children and resides in Blacklick, Ohio.

If You Only Knew My Story

Written by: Bertha J. Banks

