Maintenance Project This Weekend on Several Routes in Bradford County

Montoursville – Motorists in Bradford County are advised a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will be working along several roadways this weekend.

On Saturday, April 30, the contractor, Chase Enterprises, will be applying herbicide along the following roadways:

Route 220

Route 3018 (Bridge Street / Hill Road)

Route 3022 (Sugar Creek Road)

Route 4001 (Saco Road / Ulster Road)

Route 4002 (Shotgun Hollow Road / Ranch Road)

Route 4003 (Noble Road)

Route 4005 (Brosman Road)

Route 4013 (Berwick Turnpike)

Route 4014 (Springfield Road / Milan Road)

Route 4015 (Wetona Road / Pisgah Road)

Route 4017 (Leona Road)

Route 220

Route 4004 (Ulster Road)

Route 4007 (Mac Road)

Route 4009 (Codding Road)

Route 4012 (Laurel Hill Road)

Route 4018 (RidgeburyRoad/Wolcott Hollow Road)

Route 4020 (Mile Lane Road)

Route 4021 (Chapel Road)

Route 4022 (Wilawana Road)

Route 4024 (Centerville Road)

On Sunday, May 1 the contractor will be applying herbicide along the following roadways:

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

