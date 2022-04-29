Maintenance Project This Weekend on Several Routes in Bradford County
Montoursville – Motorists in Bradford County are advised a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor will be working along several roadways this weekend.
On Saturday, April 30, the contractor, Chase Enterprises, will be applying herbicide along the following roadways:
- Route 220
- Route 3018 (Bridge Street / Hill Road)
- Route 3022 (Sugar Creek Road)
- Route 4001 (Saco Road / Ulster Road)
- Route 4002 (Shotgun Hollow Road / Ranch Road)
- Route 4003 (Noble Road)
- Route 4005 (Brosman Road)
- Route 4013 (Berwick Turnpike)
- Route 4014 (Springfield Road / Milan Road)
- Route 4015 (Wetona Road / Pisgah Road)
- Route 4017 (Leona Road)
- Route 220
- Route 4004 (Ulster Road)
- Route 4007 (Mac Road)
- Route 4009 (Codding Road)
- Route 4012 (Laurel Hill Road)
- Route 4018 (RidgeburyRoad/Wolcott Hollow Road)
- Route 4020 (Mile Lane Road)
- Route 4021 (Chapel Road)
- Route 4022 (Wilawana Road)
- Route 4024 (Centerville Road)
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.
MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov
###