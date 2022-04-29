CDM Electronics Now Offers High Performance Fiber Optic Interconnect Solutions
Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies and Harnesses Engineered for Mission-Critical Indoor, Outdoor and Indoor-Outdoor Applications
Turnersville, NJ, April 11, 2022...CDM Electronics, a premier authorized distributor of electronic connectors and cables, today announced the availability of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) and custom fiber optic MIL-Spec, harsh environment, mode conditioning and reference grade jumper cables. These multimode and single-mode fiber optic cable assembly solutions target the broadest spectrum of industrial, military, plus avionics applications. Three-dimensional computer aided design, manufacturing, and engineering (CAD/CAM/CAE) software is employed to ensure the integrity of assemblies’ performance, speed time to market, and minimize costs. MIL-spec assemblies are comprised of QPL (Qualified Product List) wire and cable and manufactured in an AS9100 certified facility.
Indoor, outdoor, and indoor-outdoor fiber optic cable assemblies incorporate optical fiber, a reinforcement strand for support, and fiber optic connectors. Unlike copper wires which rely on electrical pulses to transmit data, fiber optic cables utilize light pulses to consistently deliver faster, more reliable data. Their optimized transmission integrity makes them the ideal choice for the full range of mission-critical voice and data systems including Telecom (microwave, dish antenna, and 5G small-cell), SATCOM, in-building DAS, WiFi, along with SCADA networks. Fiber optic interconnects are also suited for installation in broadcast facilities and network operations, GPS, precision timing designs as well as emergent communications technologies.
CDM provides fiber optic assemblies manufactured in an approved MIL-STD-790 facility, qualified to MIL-PRF-85045/8A (US DOD), plus A3159879 (US Army CECOM) standards. Connectivity options comprise TFOCA-I, II, III, M28876, M38999, and ARINC 801. Expanded beam, plug adapter, along with hybrid connectors are available. Assemblies for harsh environments rated to IP67/68, employing FTTx broadband technology, as well as MTP/MPO to LC/SC and custom fanouts are offered. Mode conditioning cables compatible with the IEEE 802.3z 1000BASE-SX standard, rated to 62.5 um or 50 um, are provided with OM3 or OM4 fiber optic cables. Reference-grade simplex and duplex jumper cables may be specified with OM, SM, PM, ST, SC, FC, LT, MPT or E2000 fiber. Optical node and distribution cables, payout reels, and splitters are also available.
To learn more about fiber optic cables from CDM, or to request samples, email FiberOptic@CDMElectronics.com, or call 856/740-1200.
About CDM
For over 25 years, CDM Electronics has delivered interconnect product and engineered cable assembly solutions to the world's leading aerospace, military, telecom, automotive, industrial, commercial, and alternative energy providers. Renowned for its unsurpassed levels of customer service and support, the company supplies Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with full lines of standard and specialty connectors including circular, Mil-Spec, DIN, power, PROFIBUS, rectangular, and RF devices. CDM employs documented and controlled systems in its value-added division, which specializes in mission critical cable assembly, including RF cable assembly, military cable assembly, power cable assembly, and box builds. The company's ISO and AS9100 Certified headquarters is in Turnersville, NJ. CDM maintains a regional office in Richardson, TX.
