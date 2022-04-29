All Votes Matter! By:Jerry Spriggs

Salus Populi Est Suprema Lex: The Welfare of the People Shall be the Supreme Law

“Voting and participating in the democratic process is key. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. "” — John Lewis,

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citizens of the United States of America do not trust their Electoral College system for the voting of their leaders then, Jerry Spriggs published his book titled All Votes Matter! to help and get ideas on how to improve the Electoral College system and what solutions he had been suggesting.

All Votes Matter! provides a historical look at the Electoral College, examines its basic principles, and provides the results of an in-depth analysis of the previous 16 presidential elections (1960- 2020) to prove validity. It shows that the state-by-state voting results over those 16 elections would have closely adhered to the popular voting result. This book reveals the source of the failure and what can remedy the situation. The remedy is named Equal Voice Voting (EVV), retaining the proportional voting process outlined in the Electoral College. It ends the voting suppression experienced in every politically nonpartisan approach, ensures every vote affects the election result, and every viable candidate gains representation.

The book emphasizes how vital the citizens are to our democracy and how we can secure a fairer and more equal voting representation in our presidential elections. All Votes Matter! encourages all of us to become engaged in presidential election reform to help preserve our democracy.

“Anyone concerned about improving America’s voting process should find Jerry’s book a refreshing read. He brings his considerable talents as a self-described geeky mathematician and game creator to a field dominated by lawyers, political scientists, politicians, and academics...” — Jim Mattis, JD; served as President of the Oregon Law Institute; Assistant Attorney General, Oregon Department of Justice; Legal Consultant, Bureau of Governmental Research & Services, University of Oregon.

Jerry Spriggs, B.A., M.S., is a retired instructional designer, having designed curricula and developed training strategies and materials for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and numerous Fortune 500 corporations. His career stemmed from his interest in game design. How we elect our president via the Electoral College began as a curiosity, grew into a hobby, developed into a passion, and is now a beast of truth he must water and feed every day. Jerry and his wife live in Oregon.

