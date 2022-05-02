Equator Appliances Releases the Ultra-Dynamic AF 500 Air Fryer

Air Fryer 500

The unit, which also serves as a convection oven, pizza oven, grill, and dehydrator, has become one of the most innovative countertop appliances on the market

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Appliances is now offering an all-in-one Air Fryer that can replace virtually all other countertop appliances. Functioning as the ultimate all-in-one kitchen appliance, users can enjoy the features of an air fryer, grill, convection oven, pizza oven, and dehydrator. The unit effectively replaces single and dual-use appliances for an optimum experience.

“The Equator AF500 Air Fryer is the last all-in-one countertop appliance you'll ever need,” said ​​Nick Mathews, of Equator Advanced Appliances. “We designed this air fryer to have 15 one-push cooking functions, essential accessories, and an array of other handy features.”

Two key components that give this air fryer its capabilities are its 360 degree air circulation and dual heating elements. The 360 degree air circulation is created thanks to a powerful, built-in fan that rapidly circulates air. When using the air fryer functionality, this ensures even heating, and a crisp texture — without the need for oil or fat. Dual heating elements — placed on the top and bottom — rapidly heat food, ensuring fast cook times.

The Equator AF500 Air Fryer is also price-conscious, suited to almost any budget. It retail starts from an interesting price point for mere $229, which is competitive with air fryers that have far fewer functions.

Some of the key features that are part of this innovative appliance include 360 degree air circulation, dual heating elements, a timer and auto shut-off, a heat-resistant handle, an LCD display, ETL certification, a stainless, anti-rust exterior, and a one-year parts and labor warranty.

The Equator AF500 Air Fryer is now available for purchase with major, nationwide online retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe's, Wayair among others.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.