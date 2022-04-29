A Companion in Life through Sadness to Happiness; Long Lasting Friendship

Rock and I have known each other since I was nineteen. It seemed that it was just around that time in my life that I was having a specific hard time making friends.” — Peter Lee Geller

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mystery and potent detective story that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality on the streets of New York City, authored by Peter Lee Geller. It is his first published book titled There’s a Rock in My Shoes. It is about Darold Sanderson, a mid level accounting supervisor for a New York-based publishing company who has always led a quiet, unassuming life and is content to keep it that way. His only close friends have already passed away, and the only remaining “person” in his life is Rock Hard, an old-time, hard-bitten private investigator. The only problem with the relationship is that no one other than Darold has ever seen or spoken to him, and Rock will only talk to Darold!

Suddenly, he encountered an error in the company records, a problem that would have cost his company. His natural curiosity, however, leads Darold to try to discover why this error occurred. He also met a woman he has begun living with and realizes that people are trying to kill him! But with Rock’s help, Darold escapes one incident after another as he gets closer and closer to solving the mystery. He involuntarily hides and investigates all that happened to him as the police will never trust his intuition. It leads Darold into chaos he never knew existed and may, at any time, sacrifice his own life. Peter Lee Geller, a retired banker who has been married to his wife, Nancy, for forty years. There’s a Rock in My Shoes is his first book.

There’s a Rock in My Shoes

Written by: Peter Lee Geller

