Will You Answer the Call of the Ancient Gods, and Become a CHOSEN?

“Folklore, legends, myths, and fairy tales have followed childhood through the ages, for every healthy youngster has a wholesome and instinctive love for stories fantastic, marvelous."” — Donald L. Marino

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is a dark fantasy trilogy series filled with myths and legends of a vast scope of adventures authored by Donald L. Marino. It is book one of the trilogy series titled Return of the Shadows Book Two. In the first book, The Chosen, alliances are made as the Goddess fights for the upper hand. These will determine the fate of the four races as the Goddess Hel wages war against them.

The Goddess Hel has played and broken the balance of good and evil in her favor once again. Now she seeks revenge on her sister, the Goddess Atla, and the four races that worship her. The Goddess Atla has picked the chosen from each race. Now they must race against time to her temple and ply the oldest of magic to restore the balance. “

The characters come to life, and you can feel what they are feeling as some of the characters race to save their world as their enemies try to destroy all that they know and love. I couldn’t put it down and I can’t wait to read the next book in this series.” — Amazon customer review. “Great book. You feel the sense of urgency that the characters feel. Can’t wait for the rest of the books in the series.”— Kim Monte, Amazon customer review.

Donald L. Marino, a US Army veteran who was stationed in Germany and served in the first Gulf War before his discharge and has since been active with a community theater in northeast Pennsylvania, where he lives with his family, has completed this book.

Return of the Shadows Book Two

Written by: Donald L. Marino

Kindle

Hardcover

Paperback

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other online book resellers.

