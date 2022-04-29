Will Greg Find Answers to His Life’s Biggest Questions?

We are here talking to you because we’re investigating some serious complaints about your scoutmaster Skipper.” — Craig Bass

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucson, AZ — A teenage boy never expected that a Scout Master would bring him the opportunity to experience new adventures to help him find the truths he sought. Book lovers and readers can follow this journey from Central Florida to the Gulf of Mexico in this coming-of-age story, Skipper, by author Craig B. Bass.

This coming-of-age story is about a boy growing up in Central Florida in the 1950s. The boy seeks to know the truth about God and religion, sexual awakenings, love, friendship, hate, and betrayal. His dull and uninteresting life is elated into an enchanted life of excitement and adventure through explorations of rural ranch life, fishing in remote lakes, and the Gulf of Mexico.

“Bass tells his tale in the third-person—frequently sliding into Greg’s first-person voice, both externally and internally. He writes straightforwardly, much like a young person would recount his remembrances. Exceptionally detailed when it comes to particular activities such as tobacco farming and fish cleaning, the author is also adept at bringing an action to life.” — Joe Kilgore, US Review of Books.

“From the beginning, I was engaged and interested in the plight of the characters. The author transported me into a unique setting, a time and place rich with authentic detail and recollections. Given the interesting setting and characters, I could enjoy the unfolding of the plot, identifying with the difficulties of a young boy and understanding his conflicts...” — Bob McLaughlin, Amazon customer review.

Craig B. Bass lives in Idaho and Southern California with his wife and dog. In his earlier years, he wrote and published professional articles. Bass wrote and published fictional stories as a hobby only. Craig prefers writing about subject matters that deal primarily with complex problems of the human condition and spirit.

