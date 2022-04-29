Westminster Barracks / Cannabis Possession
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002494
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Jason Lengfellner
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/22/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Williston, Vermont
VIOLATION: Cannabis Possession
ACCUSED: Tyler Wisell
AGE:24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/28/22, Troopers with the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Tyler Wisell, age 24, of Williston, VT, for Cannabis Possession. Wisell was found to be in possession of a felony amount of cannabis during the course of a separate investigation. Wisell was ordered to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 05/19/22 at 8:30am to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE 05/19/22 at 8:30am
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: No