Westminster Barracks / Cannabis Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1002494

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Jason Lengfellner

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/22/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Cannabis Possession

ACCUSED: Tyler Wisell

AGE:24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/28/22, Troopers with the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Tyler Wisell, age 24, of Williston, VT, for Cannabis Possession. Wisell was found to be in possession of a felony amount of cannabis during the course of a separate investigation. Wisell was ordered to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 05/19/22 at 8:30am to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE 05/19/22 at 8:30am

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No