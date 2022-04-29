Submit Release
News Search

There were 673 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,533 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Cannabis Possession

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1002494

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trp. Jason Lengfellner                         

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B-East                

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/22/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williston, Vermont

VIOLATION: Cannabis Possession

 

ACCUSED:  Tyler Wisell

AGE:24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Williston, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 04/28/22, Troopers with the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Tyler Wisell, age 24, of Williston, VT, for Cannabis Possession. Wisell was found to be in possession of a felony amount of cannabis during the course of a separate investigation. Wisell was ordered to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on 05/19/22 at 8:30am to answer to the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE  05/19/22 at 8:30am      

COURT:  Chittenden County Superior Court

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Cannabis Possession

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.