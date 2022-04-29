Variations of Poetry Themes Made by Frances J. Hill Ed. S.

“Time flies and flies./It is here one minute and gone the next,/Like the twinkle of an eye,/A streak of lighting crossing the sky./In a flash, it is out of sight./It zooms by like a light/” — by: Frances J. Hill Ed. S.

TUCSON , ARIZONA , UNITED STATES , April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucson, AZ — Frances J. Hill Ed. S. has published her series of poems, titled My Poetry Book. Frances J. Hill explains that this poetry book is a mixture of rhyme and rhythms that vary from religion to romance, life, and death. It describes the land and the sky, and the animals are also included. The poems bring about happiness, embrace sadness, and furthermost of all, encourage the soul. They are fun, magical, exciting, and surprising. My poems are about trust, challenges, tradition, families, goals, travel, and pride. I hope you find pleasure and enjoyment reading the poems.

My Poetry Book is an uplifting book of poems that contain lessons about life, personal conviction, love, and hope that bring meaning and fulfillment to the soul. Some of her poems:

Reasons

There are reasons to cry,

Reasons to sing,

Reasons to eat,

Reasons to sleep,

Reasons to dance,

Reasons to laugh.

The best reason of all

is the reason to live!

Frances J. Hill, Ed. S., is an educator for twenty years, a math coach, and an article writer for the Mid-South Educational Research Association and the University of North Florida with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education and an education specialist degree from Alabama State University.

My Poetry Book

Written by: Frances J. Hill Ed. S.

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to

be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.