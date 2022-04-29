Temporary Road at Shingletown Road Intersection to Open Tuesday

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it expects a temporary road within the Route 26/45 Shingletown Road intersection project work zone to open Tuesday, May 3. Motorists traveling through the work zone should anticipate delays early in the week as flaggers in the roadway provide traffic control while the contractor implements this change in traffic pattern.

The contractor intended to complete the paving of the temporary roadway this week, but the weather delayed work progress. PennDOT now expects the most significant traffic impacts Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3. PennDOT also reminds drivers that travel lane widths throughout the work zone are reduced to 10-feet.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. The project will also replace the existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo Inc. of Mineral Point, PA, is the contractor on this $5 million project, which is PennDOT expects to be complete by mid-November.

Changeable message boards will be in place to alert drivers to the work zone. PennDOT reminds drivers to exercise caution in this and all work zones, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

