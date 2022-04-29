WALDORF ASTORIA & PLAZA HOTEL PILLOW CHOCOLATE SUPPLIER CERTIFIES VEGAN WITH BEVEG
Astor Chocolate Corporation – headquartered in New Jersey, brings luxury and class to a new level with BeVeg Vegan certification.
Fitting for the world’s premium chocolate brand to choose the gold standard Vegan certification.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astor Chocolate Corporation – headquartered in New Jersey, brings luxury and class to a new level with BeVeg Vegan certification. Astor chocolates is known for introducing turn-down chocolates to the world of hospitality in the United States. Now, 5-star hotels like the Waldorf Astoria, the Plaza in New York, and executive dining rooms for American Express, Merill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, and Chase all have an official Vegan option.
— BeVeg founder and CEO, Carissa Kranz, Esq.
Astor Chocolate founder, Erwin Grunhut, is inducted into the Specialty Foods Hall of Fame as he single-handedly revolutionized the chocolate industry to make the once commodity a “conversation piece.” Some of the most famous creations include liquor cups, dessert cups, and the chocolate chess set. But perhaps his most novel impression is that which is left on our pillows at 5-star hotel ‘turn-down’ service, a tradition upheld by 5-star hospitality brands worldwide.
Each Astor chocolate is created with a mission to cheer up, tease, compliment, entertain, or evoke some other emotion that will enhance the edible experience. Astor also achieved the right to claim certified Vegan by the world’s only ISO accredited Vegan trademark standard; BeVeg. “Fitting for the world’s premium chocolate brand to choose the gold standard Vegan certification,” says BeVeg founder and CEO, Carissa Kranz, Esq.
Astor is one of many award-winning premium chocolate brands certifying Vegan, and making a dedicated Vegan certified product line for the conscious consumer, allergen sufferer, and super consumer concerned about label transparency and claim integrity. Recently, a global leading chocolate supplier Rizek Cacao headquartered in the Dominican Republic also certified Vegan with BeVeg.
BeVeg is the premium Vegan certification trademark as it is the only one that is ISO accredited, audit based and impartial, with executed third-party audits on companies, facilities, and processes. The global Vegan trademark is represented in about 200 countries and is the stamp of approval for Vegan label product claims for plant-based products. The Vegan logo by BeVeg is internationally recognized and accepted, and is considered the ultimate benchmark for Vegan integrity – an advantage for products interested in exporting to global markets.
