Moving in 'Circles' with Cedars

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic rock band, Cedars, is making major waves with their newest single, ‘Circles’. ‘Circles’ is a song that dives into the concept of rhythms that occur naturally in life and how cyclical these rhythms can be. It encourages listeners to take a step back and reflect on how we often move away from them for one reason or another due to life’s circumstances, and how we can move back to them for our own well being. This song is masterfully crafted, and people are taking note. ‘Circles’ has officially made it to the Billboard charts. Having consistently moved up the chart, they are on the path to break Top 40. This song is gaining steam and is ready to take off.

‘WE WON’T KNOW THE TASTE OF WILDER GROUND

IF WE’RE TOO AFRAID TO BURN IT DOWN.’

Cedars is an electronic rock band from central Texas whose music incorporates the DIY ethos of bands like The Pixies and PJ Harvey, the haunting atmospheres of Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails, along with the infectious grooves of MuteMath.

Cedars is more than just a band: it is a vision of community, a community driven by the idea that beauty can save the world. Led by longtime friends Sandeigh Kennedy and Drew Heaton, they blend industrial and organic textures, drawing together disparate elements to marry complex sonic landscapes with compelling stories. Gritty synths and wispy vocals; hard hitting beats and delicate textures are the tools they use to tell powerful, authentic stories that explore truth and beauty.

This song is available everywhere you find music. The band is also currently on tour through the summer, playing for audiences across the country. Be sure to follow Cedars on socials, and keep up with all of their new and upcoming projects on their website!