Author’s book traverses to a woodpecker’s journey after a raging forest fire to show the importance of firefighters

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired educator with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education, recreation, physical education, and coaching, Rita “Em” Emery, pens an engaging journey of a woodpecker who encounters a dangerous wildfire titled Wildfire Woodpecker's Amazing Adventure. Emery spotlights the woodpecker's experiences and encounters of going through a wildfire and the beauty of being rescued.

Taken by firefighters to a wildlife center for treatment to highlight not only the firefighters' heroism, putting their own safety aside, but also the gentle care given by the wildlife center staff— a clear portrayal that the life saving care is not just limited to people but every living being.

Apart from Emery's immersing writing style, this piece also contains enhanced illustrations to better push the author’s thoughts and purpose in writing this book. The woodpecker finds himself in the company of wildlife volunteers and medical personnel who play important roles in nursing the woodpecker back to health after sustaining singed feathers, dehydration, and smoke inhalation.

Emery writes “This story takes you on a fascinating journey where every human and creature is treated with the care of utmost importance.”

Rita “Em” Emery is a retired education and coaching retiree currently residing in Northern California. She currently devotes her time to Suisun Wildlife Center providing training or special care to releasable/non-reasonable Possums.

Copies of Wildfire Woodpecker’s Amazing Adventure are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

Wildfire Woodpecker's Amazing Adventure

Written by: Rita “Em” Emery

Kindle |

Paperback |

