prophecies are best interpreted after they are fulfilled.” — from Professor David J. Engelsma

Marsue and Jerry Huerta's Thy Kingdom Come: Re-Evaluating the Historicist's Interpretation of the Revelation is a text of biblical scholarship concerning the need for revisions on the traditional historicist's hermeneutics on the Book of Revelation or the Apocalypse of John.

One of the numerous concepts utilized in the book to provide revisions for traditional historicism is the concept of progressive historicism which is tendered from progressive revelation. Simply put, progressive revelation claims that God’s revelations did not appear all at once, but rather it occurred gradually. Gazed from this lens, the traditional historicist’s interpretation of the Book of Revelation will render insufficient without the component of contemporary historicism; as quoted in the book from Professor David J. Engelsma of the Reformed Church, "prophecies are best interpreted after they are fulfilled.” The authors make use of a huge body of sources, quotes, and ideological explanations throughout the text to explain their thesis.

Marsue and Jerry Huerta are a family of lay authors who has dedicated years of their lives to the intense study of the historicist's interpretations of the book of Revelation and believe they have written a book for our time that renovates the historicist's house while leaving it standing. It finishes the house of historicism. They currently live in Tucson, Arizona.

Readers who want to deepen their understanding of biblical scholarship may buy this progressive

biblical discourse at Amazon and other online bookstores.

Thy Kingdom Come: Re-Evaluating the Historicist’s Interpretation of the Revelation

Written by Marsue and Jerry Huerta

