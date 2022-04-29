Homo too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma
TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piero Rivolta’s Homo too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma is a compendium of quotes taken from the author’s earlier works. The book will be part of Authors Press’ catalog of books to be exhibited at the prestigious Tucson Festival of Books this coming March 12-13.
Piero writes, “The great human dilemma is that Homo Sapiens, as a species, believes itself to be too wise and smart to waste time to focus on improving and evolving its conciseness and helping its ego to become part of the universe.” He believes that our hubris regresses us in an age of darkness for an indefinite duration. Rather than offering answers or conclusions, Rivolta points his readers to ask the right questions — who we are, what we're made of, and what we are capable of as individuals and as a species.
Piero Rivolta grew up in Milan in a family of automakers, but he left Italy and moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1980 with his wife, Rachele, a painter. They have two grown children, Renzo and Marella, and two grandchildren. He has written five novels and four books of poetry.
Homo too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma
Written by Piero Rivolta
Paperback
Kindle
