Award-winning Poet and Renaissance Man Joins TFOB As Part of Authors Press’ Featured Writers

The great human dilemma is that Homo Sapiens, as a species, believes itself to be too wise and smart to waste time to focus on improving and evolving its conciseness and helping its ego.” — Piero Rivolta

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piero Rivolta’s Homo too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma is a compendium of quotes taken from the author’s earlier works. The book will be part of Authors Press’ catalog of books to be exhibited at the prestigious Tucson Festival of Books this coming March 12-13.

Piero writes, “The great human dilemma is that Homo Sapiens, as a species, believes itself to be too wise and smart to waste time to focus on improving and evolving its conciseness and helping its ego to become part of the universe.” He believes that our hubris regresses us in an age of darkness for an indefinite duration. Rather than offering answers or conclusions, Rivolta points his readers to ask the right questions — who we are, what we're made of, and what we are capable of as individuals and as a species.

Piero Rivolta grew up in Milan in a family of automakers, but he left Italy and moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1980 with his wife, Rachele, a painter. They have two grown children, Renzo and Marella, and two grandchildren. He has written five novels and four books of poetry.

Purchase your copy of this enlightening book at Amazon and other online retailers.

Homo too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma

Written by Piero Rivolta

Paperback |

Kindle |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both

experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for

full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and

publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be

published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.