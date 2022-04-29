Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,544 in the last 365 days.

Homo too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma

Award-winning Poet and Renaissance Man Joins TFOB As Part of Authors Press’ Featured Writers

The great human dilemma is that Homo Sapiens, as a species, believes itself to be too wise and smart to waste time to focus on improving and evolving its conciseness and helping its ego.”
— Piero Rivolta

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piero Rivolta’s Homo too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma is a compendium of quotes taken from the author’s earlier works. The book will be part of Authors Press’ catalog of books to be exhibited at the prestigious Tucson Festival of Books this coming March 12-13.

Piero writes, “The great human dilemma is that Homo Sapiens, as a species, believes itself to be too wise and smart to waste time to focus on improving and evolving its conciseness and helping its ego to become part of the universe.” He believes that our hubris regresses us in an age of darkness for an indefinite duration. Rather than offering answers or conclusions, Rivolta points his readers to ask the right questions — who we are, what we're made of, and what we are capable of as individuals and as a species.

Piero Rivolta grew up in Milan in a family of automakers, but he left Italy and moved to Sarasota, Florida in 1980 with his wife, Rachele, a painter. They have two grown children, Renzo and Marella, and two grandchildren. He has written five novels and four books of poetry.

Purchase your copy of this enlightening book at Amazon and other online retailers.
Homo too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma
Written by Piero Rivolta
Paperback |
Kindle |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both
experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for
full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and
publishing professionals are committed to achieve industry standards for their client’s work to be
published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

Dana Reyes
Authors Press
+1 (925) 255-0098
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Homo too Sapiens: A Consciousness Dilemma

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.