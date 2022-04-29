**Update** Derby Barracks / Fatal MV Crash
From: Jensen, Andrew Sent: Thursday, April 28, 2022 4:28 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Derby Barracks / Fatal MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22a501612
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/28/22 @ 0709 hrs
STREET: US Route 5
TOWN: Irasburg, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Half a mile north of Stagecoach Road
WEATHER: overcast, cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gregory Willis
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton
SEAT BELT? Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: pick-up
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES: fatal
HOSPITAL: n/a
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Travis Degre
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor trailer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
**The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington was able to positively identify the operator of Vehicle #1 as Gregory Willis, 43, of Barton, VT.**
On the above date and time, Derby based state police responded to a crash on US Route 5 in the town of Irasburg, VT. Both vehicles were fully engulfed in fire when first responders arrived. Investigation revealed V#1, a Dodge Ram pick-up, traveled north along Route 5 and veered completely into the southbound lane of travel where it collided with V#2, a tractor truck hauling an empty milk trailer. Immediately after colliding, both vehicles caught fire. The sole occupant and operator of V#1 was fatally injured as a result of the crash and ensuing fire. The identity of the operator of the pick-up will be confirmed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, and VSP will issue an updated news release. The operator of the tractor trailer, Travis Degre, was uninjured. This crash is still under investigation.
____________________
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881
____________________
Sergeant Andrew Jensen
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881