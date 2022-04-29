Update** Derby Barracks / Fatal MV Crash

From: Jensen, Andrew Sent: Thursday, April 28, 2022 4:28 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: Derby Barracks / Fatal MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22a501612

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Andrew Jensen

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/28/22 @ 0709 hrs

STREET: US Route 5

TOWN: Irasburg, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Half a mile north of Stagecoach Road

WEATHER: overcast, cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear, dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gregory Willis

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton

SEAT BELT? Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: pick-up

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: fatal

HOSPITAL: n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Travis Degre

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: totaled

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

**The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington was able to positively identify the operator of Vehicle #1 as Gregory Willis, 43, of Barton, VT.**

On the above date and time, Derby based state police responded to a crash on US Route 5 in the town of Irasburg, VT. Both vehicles were fully engulfed in fire when first responders arrived. Investigation revealed V#1, a Dodge Ram pick-up, traveled north along Route 5 and veered completely into the southbound lane of travel where it collided with V#2, a tractor truck hauling an empty milk trailer. Immediately after colliding, both vehicles caught fire. The sole occupant and operator of V#1 was fatally injured as a result of the crash and ensuing fire. The identity of the operator of the pick-up will be confirmed by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, and VSP will issue an updated news release. The operator of the tractor trailer, Travis Degre, was uninjured. This crash is still under investigation.

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

____________________

Sergeant Andrew Jensen

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881