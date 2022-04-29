The Hectic and Busy Clock Numbers in Their Position

“Ten was racing around the clock thinking he could make time go faster but he lost Zero along the way. Eight was rolling around, bumping into the other numbers. When the clock shouted,” — Debbie Hickman.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Debbie Hickman will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Tucson Book Fair 2022 with her published book title, The Exasperated Clock — A children’s book which personifies the twelve numbers on the clock. The numbers are silly, noisy, and lazy. Henceforth, the Clock decides to throw each of the numbers off the clock which becomes quite a problem because the numbers are on their own for the first time. Eight was first to get employment working for an Octopus and all the numbers eventually found an appropriate job. Students catch on quickly making the connection between the number and their job. Kids laugh their way through this book with the cleverness of the numbers and their gainful, quirky, and strange employment.

Illustrator Adam Taylor is also known as number 8. He loves to surf and is a big fan of illustrating children’s books. Adam lives in a small town between the Grand Canyon and Zion’s National Park with his wife Erin, an illustrator, and their daughter.

Debbie Hickman was born in Vancouver, Washington, and grew up in Idaho. She is currently living in Sierra Vista, Arizona, together with her family. She also traveled to different countries. She was inspired to write this story knowing when complicated mathematicians often referred to numbers as their friends.

The Exasperated Clock

Written by: Debbie Hickman (author) and Adam Taylor (illustrator)

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Authors Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book

resellers.

