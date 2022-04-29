A Winter Tale for Spring’s Tucson Festival of Books

Beautifully written! My students will love this book. Can’t wait to use it for poetry, sequencing, and point of view with my 3rd graders!” — Amazon Customer Review

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanner Frankfort’s The Battle of Elm & 11th is a charming and hilarious rhyming children’s book that revolves around two families: the Murphys and Conroys. Frankfort’s work is part of the numerous books that Authors Press will be featuring during the Tucson Festival of Books on March 12 & 13 of this year, taking place on the pedestrian-friendly, open-air University of Arizona Mall.

The setting takes place on the titular Elm Street, where the Murphys and the Conroys reside in adjacent houses; the two families maintain a close relationship with each other, even mirroring each other's daily activities. One day after a great snowfall, the two families decided to build snowmen together. They awoke the next morning with great surprise when they saw what had happened to their creations: there appeared to be a battle between the snowmen!

The book is a wonderful story about working together and reconciliation — not to mention that it’s a hilarious wintertime tale.

"This is the "IT" children's book of the holidays! It's fun, clever, and poetic. All while teaching children a valuable life lesson encouraging kindness and value in humanity! Such a great read! I can't wait to gift this to friends and family for the holidays! I'll be patiently waiting for the sequel!!"

— Candice, Verified Amazon Customer Review

Tanner Frankfort lives in his hometown of Rockford, Illinois. He resides with his wife Heather, and their three children, Sam, Max, and Zoe. Adulthood has not stopped him from being and often behaving like a child, and he relishes every opportunity that allows him to play outside.

Purchase your copy of this lighthearted book at Amazon and other online retailers.

The Battle of Elm & 11th

Written by Tanner Frankfort

Paperback |

Hardcover |

Kindle |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.