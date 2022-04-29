Virtual Training: Emergency Evacuations- Planning for the Whole School Community

The following opportunity is being provided by the REMS TA Center, a partner of the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools.

Emergency Evacuations: Planning for the Whole School Community – Learn how schools and school districts can better prepare for an evacuation after an emergency. During this training session, an overview is provided on issues related to identifying on- and off-site assembly areas, transportation considerations, such as the use of mutual aid agreements, meeting the needs of students with disabilities or access and functional needs, and shared lessons at the local.

Tuesday May 17th

10:30-1:00

Register here: https://forms.gle/xEponZj8Mn4JWyGk6