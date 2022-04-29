Submit Release
News Search

There were 675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,536 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Training: Emergency Evacuations- Planning for the Whole School Community

The following opportunity is being provided by the REMS TA Center, a partner of the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools.

Emergency Evacuations: Planning for the Whole School Community – Learn how schools and school districts can better prepare for an evacuation after an emergency. During this training session, an overview is provided on issues related to identifying on- and off-site assembly areas, transportation considerations, such as the use of mutual aid agreements, meeting the needs of students with disabilities or access and functional needs, and shared lessons at the local.

Tuesday May 17th

10:30-1:00

Register here: https://forms.gle/xEponZj8Mn4JWyGk6

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Virtual Training: Emergency Evacuations- Planning for the Whole School Community

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.