Decision Lens partners with Second Front Systems to deliver secure software to the Department of Defense

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens and Second Front Systems (2F) are pleased to announce they have entered a strategic partnership to make Decision Lens software more readily available to the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community via 2F’s Game Warden platform.

The partnership seeks to empower the federal government with secure software as it increasingly looks towards the private sector for innovative solutions to its most pressing challenges. Today, agencies are forced to navigate complex Authorities to Operate (ATO) requirements, expensive decisions to self-host, and a fractured technology infrastructure. The result is difficult to procure, expensive to maintain, and hard to scale software.

According to Dan Saaty, Chief Scientist at Decision Lens, most of these challenges will be overcome thanks to Game Warden." Game Warden enables Decision Lens to affordably onboard our new defense customers within days or weeks on a fully managed, secure IL4/5 DevSecOps platform. What has traditionally been a highly involved, time consuming, and expensive Authority to Operate approval process for each client’s network is now lightning fast with the Game Warden platform, enabling our customers to realize the benefits of our solution almost immediately after contract completion.”

Tyler Sweatt, 2F VP of Growth, also touted the partnership, “Closing the industry-government divide by making innovative software, such as Decision Lens, more accessible to the federal government is the realization of our mission. By focusing on streamlining, securing, and scaling the process by which the government accesses and the commercial sector deploys cutting-edge software, we are excited to unleash the power of commercial technology on the national security community. ”

Beyond software availability, Decision Lens and 2F will partner on co-innovation and co-marketing to deliver cutting edge solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of government. Together, the organizations will demonstrate that under the right conditions, the private-public partnership can be powerful for allowing government to act faster, fund smarter, and innovate at scale.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public benefit, venture-backed software company that equips national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. Founded by three former Marines with firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat, 2F is fast-tracking government access to disruptive, commercially proven technology for national security missions. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/.

