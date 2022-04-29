Second Avenue Lane Restrictions Begin Next Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Second Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, May 2 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions, shoulder closures, and intermittent traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur on Second Avenue between Brady Street and Technology Drive through late December according to the following schedule:

Crews will conduct paint containment installation work, bridge painting, steel repairs, expansion dam replacement, and other miscellaneous construction activities on the Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and associated ramps.

Preservation work on two mainline Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies bridges and several ramps at the interchange are included in this $35.41 million project. Work will include bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement parking upgrades and other miscellaneous construction activities. Motorists will encounter short term lane closures, night and weekend closures of the ramps and Route 885 in each direction, weekend lane restrictions, and overnight directional closures of I-376 Parkway East, long-term closures of Forbes Avenue, Brady Street, and ramps at the Birmingham Bridge. Short-term and weeknight lane closures of Second Avenue are also included throughout this multi-year project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #