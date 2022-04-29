Hamot Road Detour Rescheduled

The closure of a portion of Hamot Road (Route 4010) has been rescheduled to start May 10.

Hamot Road will be closed at the intersections with Oliver Road (Route 4008) and Flower Road as new roadway approaches are constructed for the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County. A detour will be posted using Route 19 (Peach Street) and Hershey Road. It is expected to be in place for nine days, weather permitting.

Construction of the roundabout is being done in seven phases, which include milling, paving, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, environmental mitigation, lighting, vegetation replacement, and pavement markings.

Additional short-term detours and traffic pattern shifts will be needed throughout the project. PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

