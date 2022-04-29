INTERalliance Inaugural Golf Fundraiser
Join INTERalliance for its first Golf Fundraiser on June 16, 2022CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERalliance proudly announces its first-ever Golf Fundraiser held on June 16 at Aston Oaks Golf Club. This event will bring over 140 golfers together to support INTERalliance’s efforts to inspire local high school students to pursue a career in technology.
Golfers will participate in 18 holes of golf, raffles, silent auctions, lunch, a networking reception, drinks, and more.
To register your foursome or learn more about the event, go to https://interalliance.org/golf-fundraiser.
Companies interested in sponsoring or donating to the event should contact sponsorengagement@interalliance.org.
About INTERalliance - Based in Cincinnati, INTERalliance is a student-run non-profit whose mission is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati. Member companies of the INTERalliance include Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, Vora Ventures, Fifth Third Bank, and Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others. For more information about INTERalliance School Chapters or to learn how to start your own, please get in touch with info@INTERalliance.org or visit www.interalliance.org.
