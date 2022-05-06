INTERalliance Recognizes Outstanding Schools during Chapter Banquet
INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati awards schools across the region for their innovative ideas throughout the school year.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the achievements of its member schools, the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati has released its list of Chapter Winners for the 2021 - 2022 school year.
INTERalliance is proud to announce the 2021 - 2022 Chapter Winners! Hosted by the INTERalliance, Chapter Competitions bring together schools from across the region to compete in various IT challenges. Past contests have included everything from pitching an IT product to designing logos and building websites. Student winners receive cash prizes to improve and fund their school’s Chapter as a reward for their innovation and effort. Beyond prizes for winning each Competition, INTERalliance recognizes schools for their participation throughout the year.
INTERalliance Chapter Honorees: Chapters can be named Honorees if they have attended at least 75% of the INTERalliance Chapter Events.
Walnut Hills High School, Elder High School, Loveland High School, St. Henry District High School, West Clermont High School
The Most Participating Chapter: This award recognizes the Chapter(s) with the largest number of Chapter Competition participants.
Walnut Hills High School, Elder High School
The Best New Chapter: This award recognizes the most engaged and passionate First-Year Chapter.
West Clermont High School
The Most Winning Chapter Award: This honorable award recognizes the Chapter who placed in the top three the most during the year in the Chapter Competitions and the Showcase.
St. Henry District High School
Chapter of the Year: Determined by the summation of points from the preceding categories, the Chapter of the Year embodies students who are fully engaged and passionate about their futures in Technology!
Walnut Hills High School
Walnut Hills High School has been awarded the coveted Chapter of the Year recognition for three consecutive years! Congratulations to the students, faculty, and administrators within the Cincinnati Public School District!
About INTERalliance - Based in Cincinnati, INTERalliance is a student-run non-profit whose mission is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati. Member companies of the INTERalliance include Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, Vora Ventures, Fifth Third Bank, and Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others. For more information about INTERalliance School Chapters or to learn how to start your own, please get in touch with info@INTERalliance.org or visit www.interalliance.org.
