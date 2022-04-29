New Madrid License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY —

The New Madrid License Office, located at 341 U.S. Highway 61, opened today at 9 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the New Madrid License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call (573) 748-5354.

The management contract for the New Madrid License Office was awarded to Dogwood Strategies, LLC on Feb. 25, 2022. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

