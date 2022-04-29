Submit Release
LDI and Louisiana Civic Coalition Present the Hurricane 2022 Virtual Summit

April 26, 2022

 

What:   Insurance Information on Preparing for Hurricane Season  

When:  Wednesday, April 27, at 8 a.m.

Who:   Julie Shiyou-Woodard, President & CEO – Smart Homes America              Ron Henderson, Deputy Commissioner – LDI Office of Consumer Advocacy and Diversity              Ron Camarota – LDI Office of Consumer Advocacy and Diversity              Gilbert Giron, Jr. – FEMA (Risk Rating 2.0 Program)

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) Office of Consumer Advocacy has collaborated with the Louisiana Civic Coalition to present the Hurricane 2022 Virtual Summit. This online event will be moderated by Ron Camarota, and the discussion will underline the challenges faced by residents preparing for hurricane season.

Panelists will highlight best practices to minimize risk and offer valuable tips to help policyholders better prepare for the claims process. Panelists will also explain critical components of a homeowners insurance policy such as coverages, limits, exclusions and deductibles.

The Office of Consumer Advocacy has helped thousands of Louisianans with their post-disaster issues. Through its formal complaint process, LDI has the regulatory power to ensure agents, adjusters and insurance companies perform ethically under the Louisiana Insurance Code.

Those wishing to attend can register and join the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vzDYwhtlRLK9g5F86hvtAg.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.

