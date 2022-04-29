Maine DOE Update – April 29, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

As a reminder, Regional School Calendars are due by June 1, 2022 for school administrative units (SAU) and private schools approved for tuition purposes, in coordination with their local secondary career and technical education (CTE) school. This requirement is part of Public Law 2011, Chapter 686 to promote collaboration among local school administrative units that may benefit from inter-administrative unit collaboration beyond CTE. | More

News & Updates

Maine’s Department of Education’s State Agency Program Team set sail on a creativity journey to transform teaching practice and classroom outcomes through a unique partnership with Boston-based educational company FableVision Learning, founded by Peter H. Reynolds. | More

Nutrition Teams representing RSU 54, RSU 22 and Lewiston Public Schools squared off in the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) 2022 Farm to School Cook-off finals competition recently. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is committed to a whole student approach to teaching and learning that develops healthy, safe, engaged, supported, challenged, and prepared students. Meaningful learning that is project-based, integrated, and has application to the real world is essential to the whole student approach, and the Department is enhancing our support to the field around interdisciplinary instructional practices and an educator-leader model. A dynamic team of Interdisciplinary Instruction Specialists – formerly DOE content specialists – has been brought together at the Department to lead this exciting, transformational work that builds on their deep content knowledge. | More

The third application filing window of the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) will open on Thursday, April 28, 2022 and close on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET. | More

The Maine Department of Education has partnered with SPIRIT SERIES to bring its acclaimed interdisciplinary, story-based social-emotional learning and literacy programs to 12,500 students across Maine. This effort, made possible through federal relief funds, will provide a 100 percent scholarship to participating schools during the 2022-23 school year. | More

The Maine Broadband Coalition (MBC) is running a speed testing competition among middle and high schools across the state. Schools will encourage their communities to take at-home internet speed tests, and the six schools with the highest participation will win a cash technology sponsorship. | More

RFA# 202204057 – Statewide Expansion of Extended Learning Opportunity (ELO) Programming. The State of Maine is seeking proposals from public education institutions and community-based organizations to adopt and/or expand Extended Learning Opportunities programs for youth ages 16-21 in Maine. | More

Maine DOE team member Amy Poland is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Amy in the brief question and answer.. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is committed to supporting the growth and development of educators aspiring to be mentors. Over the past four years, the Maine DOE has collaborated with teacher leaders, administrators, and higher education partners to customize Maine’s mentor resources. | More

The Office of Special Services will host regular office hours to access Transition and Extended Eligibility information weekly, 11:00am on Wednesdays, starting on May 11th. | More

Authorized by the recently signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. EPA’s Clean School Bus Program provides $5 billion over the next five years to replace school buses with low- and zero-emission school buses. The first funding opportunity under this program will be the 2022 Clean School Bus Rebates where the U.S. EPA will offer $500 million for zero-emission and clean school bus rebates. | More

The following opportunity is being provided by the REMS TA Center, a partner of the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools. The Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center is excited to offer the Planning for Family Reunification Before, During, and After an Emergency Train-the-Educator (TtE) Virtual Training by Request (VTBR). | More

